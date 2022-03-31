The Washoe County School District (WCSD) updated its staff and the public during a State of Education Address on Thursday evening.
WCSD Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill gave an update on the school district's progress toward its academic goals and the work being done to provide students and families with pandemic recovery resources.
She spoke on a number of issues at the address, including teacher recruitment, school safety and education funding.
"Each of us has a role to play in advocating for increased funding as we look towards the upcoming legislative session, and better outcomes for each of our students," Dr. McNeill said.
The superintendent also touched on chronic student absenteeism, saying that practices of making direct contact with absent students that were developed during the pandemic can be helpful in non-emergency situations as well.
Dr. McNeil is set to retire on June 30th, 2022. She mentioned at the address on Thursday evening, "It was so emotional tonight, you know. It was just a very very special evening, just to thank our staff, our students and our families for what we've been through over the last couple of years."
Dr. McNeill first stepped into her role as Superintendent of Schools for the Washoe County School District in April of 2020. The school district is actively working to find a new superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.