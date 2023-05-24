The EDAWN Foundation and Washoe County School District announced the winners of the 8th Annual Taxi Art Contest Wednesday.
This year, a record 300+ students submitted entries from 20 schools.
The taxi art design entries were evaluated by a panel of judges from The EDAWN Foundation and the Arts community for their originality, creativity, and message highlighting why Northern Nevada Is a great place to live.
The top nine classroom designs were awarded a check for $500.
The taxi art campaign allows Washoe County School District K-12 students an opportunity to join in a friendly competition to showcase their artistic talent by creating a compelling story to visitors, families, and business travelers in the form of taxi art that depicts why our region is a great place to live, work, and play.
The marketing campaign was first launched by the EDAWN Foundation in 2014 with billboards throughout the community and airport, then changing to student art displayed on taxi cabs.
Since its inception, the EDAWN Foundation (non-profit 501c3) has awarded over $34,500 to WCSD classrooms.