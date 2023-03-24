The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is inviting the community to review social studies instructional materials for middle- and high school students.
The district is considering the use of these materials in its schools and offers an opportunity for the public to review them and provide input and comments before the Board of Trustees considers their use at a future public meeting.
“Public comment is an important part of our process as we review prospective materials that may be approved for use in our schools,” said Kindra Fox, director of Secondary Curriculum & Instruction for WCSD. “We hope everyone will take this opportunity to take a look at the materials that will be used to support student learning. The community’s perspective is valuable to us, and we will provide the public comments to the Board of Trustees as we make our recommendations later this year.”
The prospective materials are provided by National Geographic (Cengage), Educurious and TCI: Teacher’s Curriculum Institute. Members of the community who would like to read and comment on the materials may access them here: Curriculum & Instruction / Instructional Materials Public Viewing and Comment Opportunities (washoeschools.net)
The deadline for providing public input is Friday, April 7.