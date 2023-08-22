Washoe County wants to hear from you on the county’s Master Plan, Envision Washoe 2040.
It's holding a series of public forums over the coming months - which you can see a schedule below -
Washoe County Planning staff will be at public meetings, events, and open houses to answer questions from residents and receive input on the Master Plan.
The Master Plan is the county’s plan for managing growth and development.
You can also go to www.EnvisionWashoe2040.org to learn more.
