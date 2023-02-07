The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a regional Joining Forces event focused on impaired driving. This enforcement campaign aims to increase awareness about the danger of driving under the influence.
From February 10, 2023, through February 28, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and other regional law enforcement partners will dedicate extra patrol resources to this special enforcement and awareness effort.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists never to operate a motor vehicle while under the influence. Instead, designate a sober driver, or utilize public transportation or ride-share options to avoid a decision that could result in unnecessary tragedy.
This campaign is made possible by a Joining Forces grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.
Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement in the areas of DUI, speed, distracted driving, seat belt, and pedestrian safety.
