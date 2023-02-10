The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Rail Auxiliary Team, affectionally known as the RAT Pack, is a group of volunteers in Nevada who work to reduce the number of rail suicides and trespass incidents.
Active since 2009, the RAT Pack is recruiting local veterans, retirees and retired first responders to join in their mission to save more lives on the railroad.
Established by the RailAware non-profit, the organization provides innovative solutions for rail public safety, and provides trained eyes and ears for local law enforcement.
The Rail Auxiliary Team focuses on keeping trains moving safely with an emphasis on preventing the trauma of rail suicides and trespass incidents.
In the last five years, there were about 1,000 nationwide trespass incidents and over 200 suicides each year. In 2022, the Rail Auxiliary Team reported four potential suicide incidents and over 28 reportable trespass incidents in our area.
Those who volunteer will receive the training needed to become a RAT Pack member, which includes suicide intervention and awareness, equipping them to help save lives on the tracks.
Volunteers who join the team also engage in training scenarios in the field as well as follow-on activities and monthly refreshers through in-person or on-line training.
“With an understanding of the rail industry and its unique environment, our team is trained to offer a variety of solutions for both railway safety and security.” RAT Team leader Richard Gent said. “There are many generally unknown safety procedures, training techniques and other skills that we know will save lives.”
The Rail Auxiliary Team currently has 120 dedicated volunteers with a passion for keeping the community safe. The team are the vital ears and eyes of local law enforcement in Nevada and play a huge part in the prevention of tragedies on railroad property.
For more information about the Railway Auxiliary Team, visit: www.railaware.org or email rich@railaware.org.