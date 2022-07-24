The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is inviting parents and their kids, aged pre-kindergarten through high school, to join for their “Christmas in July” event at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.
“Christmas in July” is a FREE back to school carnival-style event to assist families in need.
WCSO staff and volunteers will be handing out over 850 backpacks full of school supplies and hygiene items to children at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.
Along with the carnival games, kids and parents will get a chance to meet Sheriff’s Office special teams like the Mounted and Motors Units, SWAT, K-9 Unit, Search & Rescue and the Community Emergency Response Team.
Other displays will include a tattoo booth, rock climbing wall, balloon artist and Child ID station.
There will even be a dunk tank where kids can try and dunk Chief Deputy and good sport, Ralph Caldwell.
All attendees will leave with a sack lunch and distribution of backpacks will be on a first come, first serve basis.
The event will be at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows – 2690 East Ninth Street, Reno, NV 89512 on Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)