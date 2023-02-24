The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says their deputies arrested a man who was out of compliance with their registration as a sex offender.
On February 22, 2023, after an ongoing investigation, Detectives with the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit (RSONU) arrested Ryder Sparks, 24, on two felony counts of failure to obey sex offender laws/registration.
Additionally, Sparks was charged with one count of destruction of property, resisting a public officer, one misdemeanor count of domestic battery (1st) out of Lyon County, and an arrest for violation of conditions of parole with Nevada State Police Parole and Probation.
In 2017, Ryder was convicted of coercion with force or threat of force for sex out of the Second Judicial District Court. Ryder is a Tier II sex offender in the State of Nevada.
There are approximately 1400 registered sex offenders in the Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County area. These offenders are monitored by investigators from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, and Nevada State Police Parole and Probation.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)