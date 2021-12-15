The Washoe County Sheriff's Office made a special appearance at the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home (NNSVH) where they dropped off gifts as part of the agency's Operation Gift-A-Vet program.
The Operation Gift-A-Vet program ensures holiday wishes and dreams come true for NNSVH residents.
Through the program, residents were asked to make a holiday “wish list,” which was submitted to the WCSO.
The resident’s desires, along with the resident’s name, were placed on ornaments that adorned a Christmas Tree at the Sheriff’s Office.
WCSO deputies and staff were able to select a gift ornament off the tree to provide up to three items, or all three items, that the resident placed on their “wish list.”
“We sincerely thank the men and women of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office for their generosity and thoughtfulness,” said Director Kat Miller, Nevada Department of Veterans Services. “Not only are the gifts greatly appreciated, but the gesture demonstrates to our residents they are not forgotten this holiday and their service and sacrifice will always be honored.”
The gift-wrapped items will be opened at the home’s planned Christmas parties during the week leading up to Christmas Day.
(The Nevada Department of Veterans Services assisted in this report.)