Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office celebrated Heroes Day at Echo Loder Elementary School on Friday.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office RAVEN helicopter landed in the middle of the playing field to kick off the activities.
Students got a chance to meet Deputies from the WSCO Special Operations Division, such as: SWAT, Motors, the Specialized Vehicles Unit, Search and Rescue and the RAVEN pilots themselves.
Many other first responder units participated in the event, ushering in Fall Break for the kids.
The sheriff's office thanked Echo Loder for allowing deputies to visit and to also have a safe Fall Break.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)