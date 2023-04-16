Maximus WCSO.PNG
Washoe County Sheriff's Office Facebook

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is celebrating the birthday of one of their Mounted Horse Units. 

Maximus Aurelis turned 8 on Sunday and is the largest horse on their team, standing at an impressive 19 hands high and weighing over 1,800 pounds.

Max, who is a regal Clydesdale is well known for his kind and gentle nature and recognized by his handsome mustache.

The Sheriff's Office says Max is deeply bonded with his rider and owner, Deputy Allen Lum.
 
Deputy Lum and his wife welcomed Max into their family when he was just eighteen months old.
 
Deputy Lum and Max have been riding together on the Washoe County Mounted Horse Unit Auxiliary team for four years.
 
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Tags

Recommended for you