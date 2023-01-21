Washoe County Sheriff's Office Grieves Passing of Retired K9, Akim

K9 Akim passed away with friends and family by his side at home Friday.
The Sheriff's Office says he will always be remembered for his “crazy” energy and soft-hearted disposition.
Sheriff Balaam expressed, “K9 Akim was loyal and courageous; his dedication to protecting our community will never be forgotten. We honor his service, and he will be greatly missed.”
K9 Akim was born in Prague, Czech Republic, on August 17, 2010. He and handler Corey Solferino were paired together on January 23, 2012, at the prestigious Vohn Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana. Akim was certified in patrol, narcotics, article detection, and tracking. K9 Akim and Corey worked together as part of the HIDTA task force until his promotion to Sergeant on August 3, 2015. Akim was able to enjoy many years of retirement with his family poolside in the backyard, under the covered patio, or chasing his brother and sister French Bulldogs around the block.
“To say he will be missed is an understatement. We will miss our Keemers indefinitely,” shared Chief Deputy Corey Solferino and family.
The WCSO family extends heartfelt condolences to the Solferino family. Rest easy, K9 Akim.
(WCSO contributed to this story.)