It's a time for second chances. That is - if you get pulled over by a Washoe County deputy.
If you are stopped during this program - you may be offered a second chance in place of a ticket, in exchange for learning about becoming an organ donor.
It's a program Sheriff Darin Balaam says is 'near and dear to their hearts'.
“We have several members of our office, whose family members have been given second chance by somebody who has become an organ or tissue donor. We think it's very important.”
The 'Second Chances' program is done in partnership with Donor Network West, in an effort to raise awareness of organ donation.