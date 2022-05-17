The Washoe County Sheriff's Office will host a Community Resource Fair as part of an ongoing effort to help people in our community connect with essential services necessary to be successful.
The Resource Fair is free and open to all ages.
The Community Resource Fair is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022, and will be held at the Reno Town Mall located at 4001 South Virginia Street in Reno.
More than 40 local agencies are planning to attend the Community Resource Fair.
From housing to health care, residents can come to the Resource Fair to find out information about how these agencies can assist. Attendees can win prizes and there will be music and activities for kids.
Sheriff Darin Balaam believes that the Washoe County Sheriff's Office plays an important role in helping with the success of those in need in our community.
By helping to connect people with community agencies that can provide a helping hand, the Sheriff hopes to increase the overall quality and safety of the community.
For more information on the Sheriff’s Office Community Resource Fair, contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at: (775) 328-3001 or online at www.WashoeSheriff.com
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)