The Washoe County Sheriff's Office recently introduced a new piece of surveillance equipment that they say can aid in crime prevention as well as assist in solving crimes.
During the 2022 Reno Rodeo, the Sheriff's Office deployed state of the art mobile surveillance trailers which can be taken to many parts of our community especially at hiking trailheads to prevent vehicle burglaries.
Earlier this year, the camera was deployed at a local trailhead for over a month and during this time, zero vehicle burglaries took place.
The Sheriff’s Office plans on utilizing the trailers at areas where we've seen an increase in illegal dumping, to combat graffiti, and anywhere else that has been identified as being most affected by crime.
The surveillance trailers were obtained by a donation from the E.L Wiegand Foundation through the WCSO Honorary Deputy’s Association.