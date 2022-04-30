The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating after a body was found in Pyramid Lake Saturday morning.
Shortly after 9:00 A.M. this morning, April 30, a citizen discovered a subject unresponsive in the water on the west side of Pyramid Lake and notified authorities.
Officers with the Pyramid Lake Tribal Police responded to the area of Washout Beach and were able to confirm that a subject was deceased in the water.
Detectives from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office were notified and are currently on scene conducting a joint investigation with the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.
The deceased has not been identified and the manner and cause of death is pending autopsy results.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)