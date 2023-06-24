Washoe County Sheriff's Office Investigating Suspicious Death in Incline Village

Around 11:30 pm on June 23, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area of Jeffrey St. and Hazel Ct. in Incline Village for a report of an unresponsive subject.
After arriving, deputies and medical personnel found a man dead at a home there.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating this as an isolated incident and they say there's no threat to the public at this time.
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting a formal death investigation and will release the victim’s name after the next of kin is notified.
This an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number: WC23-3217.