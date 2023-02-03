The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in reports of citizens receiving calls from scammers either identifying themselves as law enforcement officers seeking personal information or claiming that there is a warrant for your arrest, and the caller requests your payment information.
The sheriff's office wants to remind the community that they will never call you seeking personal or financial information.
Additionally, phone call requests seeking payments in gift cards or prepaid debit/credit cards are likely a scam.
If you are asked for personal or financial information, please stop the phone call, and report any information you have about the caller to local law enforcement.
The sheriff's office would like to encourage the community to seek out information and stay informed on the ever-changing ways that scammers try to defraud unsuspecting citizens.
For more information about fraud-related crimes, visit here: