Recently, the mounted unit with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office completed an intensive week of training.
Every year, mounted horse teams from across Northern Nevada come together to learn, train, and challenge the incredible abilities of both the riders and horses.
“The dedication and commitment of our WCSO Mounted Horse Unit is remarkable,” said Sheriff Balaam. “I want to thank the Carson City Sheriff’s Office for hosting these fantastic teams, and I’m extremely grateful to everyone who contributed to making this year’s training a success. It takes tremendous effort to plan and coordinate training of this caliber.”
During the week, the WCSO Detention Response Team (DRT) and RAVEN were among the special teams that assisted in group drills and exercises to help their areas' Mounted House Units best prepare for real-world scenarios.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)