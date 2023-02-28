The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner(s) of six puppies that were rescued in Cold Springs over the weekend.
The Sheriff's Office says a good Samaritan found the pups inside of a plastic tote that was sitting on the railroad tracks in Cold Springs and brough them to the office.
The dogs are receiving care from Washoe County Regional Animal Services.
If you are the owner of the puppies, you are asked to contact Washoe County Animal Services.
If not claimed, these puppies will be up for adoption by good homes on March 2nd.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)