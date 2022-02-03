The Washoe County Sheriff's Office saw a slight increase in Driving Under the Influence (DUI) arrests and DUI crashes throughout 2021 as compared to 2020.
Between January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021, Deputy Sheriffs made 331 DUI arrests. For the same timeframe in 2020, there were 328 DUI arrests. Using the same dates, there were 60 DUI crashes in 2021 as compared to 56 in 2020.
These statistics are in annual reports generated by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division. Insights from the year-end reports indicate that DUI arrests occur 24-hours each day – with the largest concentration occurring between 8:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m. The most DUI crashes in any givenmonth were 10, both in February of 2021 and November of 2020.
Between January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility booked a total of 2,239 individuals for DUI.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)