Students from the Washoe County School District (WCSD), many of whom may never have had an opportunity to visit the mountains or engage in outdoor adventures, now have that chance thanks to the Sierra Club’s “Inspiring Connections Outdoors” (ICO) program.
Hug High School teacher John Arsenault and WCSD Multi-Tiered System of Supports Coordinator Trish Shaffer—both of whom serve on the ICO board – helped organize the group and accompanied more than a dozen Hug High School students on a snowshoeing trip last weekend at Donner Lake.
The effort was the result of a partnership between California State Parks, Sierra Club/Reno ICO and the Washoe County School District.
During the outing, an interpretive park ranger accompanied the group, providing social and natural history discussions about the Donner Party and the conditions faced by the group as it struggled to traverse the Sierra mountains in treacherous conditions during the winter of 1846-47.
Another snowshoeing adventure is scheduled for this weekend for the students, who are members of Hug High School’s Adventure Club. More schools will be invited to participate this spring.
“ICO provides students with not only an opportunity to experience the outdoors, but with a new way to develop leadership and wellness skills,” said Shaffer.
The organization partners with schools and community groups to provide enjoyable outings, leadership experiences and equitable access to the natural world for students. The Sierra Club works to foster a sense of appreciation and care for our natural environment, providing all equipment including stoves, tents, rain gear, boots and socks through generous donations from the community. Other ICO activities will include hiking, backpacking, kayaking, whitewater rafting and rock climbing.
“We live in an incredible outdoor playground with year-round opportunities to play and explore the Sierra Nevada mountains and Lake Tahoe Basin,” said D’Lisa Crain, Family-School Partnerships administrator for WCSD. “Every child deserves the opportunity and access to outdoor experiences that can improve their mental health, resiliency and confidence in life."
For more information about volunteering or otherwise supporting Reno’s ICO program, visit www.sierraclub.org/toiyabe/reno-ico
(Washoe County School District)