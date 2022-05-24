Washoe County Regional Animal Services will hold a free horse microchipping event June 5 at Bartley Ranch Regional Park Horse Arena.
Microchips will be provided free to horses owned by Washoe County residents.
Washoe County urges owners to get their horses microchipped to help improve the chances of being reunited with their horse if they become lost due to a disaster.
Horses can be microchipped by appointment on June 5 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bartley Ranch Regional Park Horse Arena – 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno.
Appointments can be made at WashoeAnimals.com.