Another ballot count update is expected sometime Thursday for Washoe County, while Clark County will continue to verify and tabulate more than 50,000 ballots.

Officials say that update will come after a 'bulk of ballots' have been counted, but no specific time was mentioned for the release.

Washoe County says its ballot count livestream lost connection with the courtesy cameras late Tuesday night and was restored when staff came back early Thursday morning.

"The Washoe County security administrator has reviewed the building’s security cameras. According to the Washoe County security administrator, that footage shows the parking garage, the hallway between the garage, and the entry doors to the Registrar’s Office. He has affirmed that no one entered the ballot room or Registrar’s Office during the time that the courtesy livestream was down. Security and Technology Services is working to put that footage into a viewable file that can be provided to the public."

It will still be days before all the ballots in Nevada are counted especially with all the mail-in ballots this time around.

In Washoe County, the registrar's office is dealing with an unexpected mass of mail ballots received on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They were expecting about 16,000 mail ballots from Election Day, but actually got 18,500.

Mail delivery on Wednesday brought in approximately 4,500 ballots.

“Our staff did an incredible job keeping us caught up leading into Election Day so that we are able to process everything we received yesterday, and we expect to report a large spike in results tomorrow,” Interim Registrar Jamie Rodriguez said. “We did a lot of work to make sure we had as much information as possible yesterday, but now it means that today’s results will be smaller. Tomorrow we’ll have more information to report. My focus is to count ballots accurately, not quickly.”

There are currently 200-300 suspended ballots that will be processed after all other ballots are tabulated.

Approximately 1,400 ballots are awaiting signature curing.

"I think between the primary and now this election, we are seeing that there is a really strong preference for mail ballots. And so I do think we are going to have to continue to add more resources to support the processing of mail ballots,” says Jamie Rodriguez, Interim Registrar of Voters, Washoe County.

They also have a few thousand mail ballots that have issues - either they're damaged, or filled out in colored ink or pencil or the signature doesn't match.

So if you voted using a mail ballot, it's a good idea to go online and check that there are no issues with it... And if there are, you can fix them in time.

You can go on to this website to check your ballot: https://www.nvsos.gov/sos/elections/voters/tracking

“If you sent in a mail ballot, that'll show if we received it, if your ballot has been challenged, it'll show that your ballot has been challenged."

The registrar will notify people by mail if there's an issue, but it's faster to check it online.

The last day to cure problematic ballots is Monday at 5 p.m., but they will be open over the weekend during business hours.

Final results will be posted on the Secretary of State's website. They will not be official until the canvass on November 18, but they will be updated routinely until then.

The canvass of the general election returns will happen on or before the 10th working day following the General Election, this year being on November 18.

Members of the Supreme Court will meet with the Secretary of State on Nov. 22 to canvass the vote.

She asks that voters be patient, everything will be counted, it may just take some time.

Meanwhile, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria during a press conference on Thursday that more than 50,000 ballots still have to be counted. 626 mail ballots were received on Thursday - the only way the county can now get additional ballots.

The county previously said that it has a 'considerable amount' of ballots from area drop boxes and they're working on processing electronic provisional ballots.

Staff will continue to work through the weekend, even on the Veterans Day holiday, in order to make a Saturday deadline.

Gloria started the press conference by making a comment on former President Donald Trump's Truth Social comment that Clark County has a "corrupt system."

"Obviously he's misinformed two years later about the law. And our election processes which ensure the integrity of elections in Clark County and the state. We couldn't go any faster now, even if we wanted to. I'm going to remind you all of what I mentioned yesterday. As far as the statutory deadlines that are in place, we in the state of Nevada must wait until Saturday to receive any of those ballots that were put into the United States Postal Service and postmarked by November 8th. We have to receive those up until Saturday. On Monday the 14th that will be our deadline for those voters who have been sent to the cure, because in our validation process, we were unable to match their signature to the signatures that we have on file. We have to wait for that deadline. So they'll have until the end of day Monday 5 p.m. in order to cure those ballots."

Despite polls closing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, everyone who was in line at the time of the closing, they were still able to vote so that pushed back the start of the ballot count a few hours.

He says Clark County was focused on receiving ballots on Election Day, so that was their priority.

The deadline for them to count mail in ballots is next Tuesday and the deadline to cure ballots is Monday.