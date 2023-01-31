In a board meeting this month, four teachers from Dilworth Middle School spoke out about their concerns for their safety. Some of the teachers said they have even been attacked by students.
The Washoe County School District has declined an interview with KTVN about the issue multiple times, but today we spoke to the President of the Washoe Education Association, Calen Evans, about what they think should be done.
“We encourage staff to speak up on the issues that they're facing because ultimately this isn't to cast shade on our school district. It's to shine a light on the realities our teachers are facing,” said Evans.
Evans says that deeper issues stem from lack of funding, lack of resources, and staffing shortages for trying to deal with student behavior. He also says that accountability does fall on the student when erratic behaviors continue.
“If students are struggling then we need to provide them with the supports they need, but also there has to be accountability, consequences for their behaviors in school sites,” Evans said.
Evans also said that he believes they have the right people in the door with the Superintendent and Board of Trustees.
"And we also for the first time in a long time have a board that is extremely supportive of the employees. So, we feel very strongly about them,” Evans said.
Governor Lombardo also spoke to these issues in the State of the State Address last week, specifically calling for changes to the Restorative Justice Model.
At the address, teachers from Las Vegas and Sparks were in attendance and the crowd gave them a standing ovation after Governor Lombardo applauded their advocacy.
KTVN plans to cover Washoe County's State of Education Address coming up this Thursday, so stay tuned here online and on air for that.
As a reminder, students, staff and faculty can use the safe voice reporting system to report threats of any kind. Tips do stay anonymous. You can call 1-833-216-7233.