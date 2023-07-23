A pair of local alpacas visited Kentucky last weekend and returned to northern Nevada as champions.
Stacey Payne owns Olde Lyfe Alpacas in Washoe Valley. She breeds and shows alpacas and said the recent victories by two of her flock at The National Fleece Show is a huge honor.
This especially rings true since she is often up against larger ranches who pour millions of dollars into their operations.
"They might have 50 animals go and a lot of them take champion, and I have two go and both of them got championships!" said Payne. "Like, that's oh my gosh, like I was just jumping up and down in my bedroom that morning! I know I'm a grown woman but that was really exciting!"
In addition to alpacas, Payne says she currently has 8 angora goats, 7 sheep, and chickens.
Before raising alpacas, breeding and showing alpacas she was a substance abuse and mental health counselor, and says that she is able to make connections with people when they come out and see the animals.
"Being in that environment in my career and then being able to have that make such an impact-- it's more to me than 'oh I just have a few animals.' You know, it's another way for me to help people in the community, it's a way for me to help myself," said Payne.