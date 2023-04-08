Northen Nevada Waste Managment is returning to Lockwood Regional Landfill at 2700 E. Mustang Road to encourage responsible disposal and reduce dumping in local open spaces.
Materials commonly associated with illegal dumping will be accepted at no charge. Lockwood Landfill will be open for free disposal from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday on April 18-22 and April 25-29.
“We are excited to announce free dump days are back at Lockwood. This is an important program to mitigate dumping of bulky items in open spaces, which is a big problem in our area” said Kendra Kostelecky, Northern Nevada WM Contract Manager. “In an effort to ensure a sustainable future, we want to curb illegal dumping by assisting residents with household clean-ups this spring. You do not have to have an account with WM to use this program.”
Free Dump Days at Lockwood Landfill will be open to residents of Reno, Sparks, Unincorporated Washoe County and Storey County. Commercial customers will be charged normal rates.
Eligible items for disposal include household appliances (hot water heaters, stoves, dishwashers and washers/dryers) and bulky waste (sofas, chairs, mattresses and box springs).Tires are limited to four per residential household.
Unacceptable items include:
- Appliances Containing Coolant
- Electronics (televisions, monitors, microwaves, etc.)
- Construction Related Materials (concrete, wood, stucco, brick, dirt, etc,)
- Cathode Ray Tubes (RCRT)
- Liquids
- Toxic or Hazardous Materials
- Batteries
- Engines
- Transmissions
To learn more, visit Reno Recycles | Be a Recycling Champion