Governor Sisolak gave a State of the State address from Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday.
In his speech, he discussed the importance of education and that Nevada will join the Northwest Prescription Drug Consortium, along with Oregon and Washington State.
Traditionally, the Governor gives a State of the State speech in advance of a legislative session.
In the speech, the Governor's office says he intends to lay out his vision for the year ahead, as well as announce some additional investments from American Rescue Plan funds.
"The Governor felt compelled to give this speech as the State continues to recover from the pandemic, invest federal funds to help build the economy and set the stage for a proposed budget ahead of the next Legislative Session."