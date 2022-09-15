A festive weekend is in store for the art community at “Watercolor Carson City 2022.”
The fundraiser for the CIRCLES Initiative and a Western Nevada College scholarship is being presented by "CRME Exploring Watercolor" and Carson City Democratic Women’s Club.
All-day delivery for a juried watercolor art competition, followed by a free watercolor painting demonstration from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brewery Arts Center highlight Saturday’s events.
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m., the event will shift to the Governor’s Mansion for an awards gala that will include an auction fundraiser, live music, appetizers, a scavenger hunt, raffle and a bar.
Colleen Reynolds, who teaches Watercolor I and II painting classes at WNC, is organizing the watercolor competition, exhibit and sales auction. Rachel Stiff, a Fine Arts tenured faculty member at WNC, will serve as an awards juror and speak at the awards reception and sales auction on Sunday.
To purchase tickets to the awards gala and auction fundraiser, go to Watercolor Carson City Fundraiser Auction