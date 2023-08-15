The Washoe County District Attorney's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 39-year-old Narek Manukyan, a defendant in a sexual assault case.
He was set to appear in a preliminary hearing in the Reno Justice Court on Tuesday, August 9, but failed to appear.
Manukyan is charged with two counts of Sexual Assault Against a Vulnerable Person and two counts of Battery with Intent to Commit Sexual Assault Upon a Vulnerable Person.
He was given an ankle monitor as part of his bail conditions, which stopped tracking his location on Friday, July 28 in Glendale, California.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency line with Reno Police at 775-334-2677 or the Washoe County District Attorney's Office's Investigations Division at 775-321-4300.
(Washoe County District Attorney's Office assisted with this report.)