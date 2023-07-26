The Washoe County School Board has approved changes on how to teach sex education to 4th and 5th graders.
The Board voted 5-2 to change that portion of SHARE – or Sexuality Health And Responsibility Education.
The school district says they haven't changed the SHARE curriculum for 4th and 5th graders since 2004.
Public comment was at least an hour long at Tuesday’s public meeting.
The program coordinator says the proposed curriculum addresses sexual health topics that don't exist in the classroom right now.
"Our current curriculum that we are teaching right now for 4th and 5th grade doesn't adequately cover topics such as healthy relationships, consent, setting boundaries, and sexual assault,” Rochelle Proctor.
The school district does require parents to opt-in for their children to participate in the curriculum.
Program coordinators say sex education will not be taught to 4th and 5th graders who do not have permission from their parents.