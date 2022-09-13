The Washoe County School District has approved funding to improve single-points of entry to 12 elementary schools.
The money would be used to replace glass installations in entrance halls, modify casework and fix or improve minor electrical and low voltage work.
The contracts would be for a total of almost $1.5 million.
According to the school district, all elementary and middle schools have been upgraded with a single point of entry system.
With this new system, all visitors to the buildings must enter through the main office and check in with school staff.