At its most recent regular public meeting, the Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees unanimously approved the budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-2024, with significant investments to school safety and academic supports for all students including some of the most vulnerable children in Washoe County.
The Board’s action comes after the 2023 session of the Nevada State Legislature, where lawmakers designated revenue increases for K-12 education across the state.
“We are grateful to our state legislators who saw the need for increased financial support for public schools and answered the call,” said Board President Beth Smith. “As a result, the children of Nevada will receive the academic support they need and deserve.”
“The State’s action to increase funding for schools by more than $1 billion per year statewide was a landmark event for Nevada,” said Mark Mathers, chief financial officer for WCSD. “This will help schools address many unmet needs that have accumulated over the last decade or more including compensation to our teachers and other employees that has lagged inflation and what other employers are now offering.”
The budget approved by the Board includes the following revenue changes, many of which support services for the most vulnerable students in the district:
- Per pupil revenue increased from $7,318 to $9,243, an increase of 26.3 percent.
- After projected enrollment decreases, General Fund revenues saw a net increase of 18.8 percent.
- Weighted funding for at-risk students increased by $11.1 million, from $4.3 million in FY2023 to $15.4 million in FY2024.
- Weighted funding for English Learners increased by $15.8 million, from $11.3 million in FY2023 to $27.1 million in FY2024.
- Weighted funding for Gifted & Talented students increased by $0.1 million, from $1.2 million in FY2023 to $1.3 million in FY2024.
A total of $3 million for ongoing measures to improve safety at schools was authorized by the Board.
This is in addition to funding several million dollars of capital projects to improve safety at existing schools. The budget approved by the Board includes the following expenditures:
Safety Measures
- Transportation walk zones were reduced by 0.25 miles at elementary and middle schools, resulting in an additional 13 bus driver positions and an increase to the bus fuel budget. Implementation of these changes could take place in early 2024.
- This budget authorizes eight new school police officers, one lieutenant, and one dispatcher position to provide coverage at middle schools.
- Also focusing on safety, 17 Campus Supervisor positions were added to provide one position at each of our middle schools.
Other Increases to the Annual Budget
- Elementary and K-8 schools that only have a principal to manage school operations will receive either an assistant principal, dean, or learning facilitator based on the school’s performance plan and in consultation with the school’s associate chief. This will eliminate stand-alone principal situations at elementary and K-8 schools and allow principals and new administrative staff to focus more on academic achievement. This results in 25 additional new positions at schools next school year.
- Department critical needs were addressed with inflationary adjustments and the addition of 18 positions.
- In total, 83 new positions were approved as part of the FY2024 General Fund and weighted funding budgets.
- A reserve of $10 million was budgeted to address future Strategic Plan initiatives and programs.
- The FY2024 budget includes an $11.5 million increase for employee step increases and benefit rate changes.
- Approximately $6.8 million was budgeted for electricity, natural gas, and other utility rate increases.
“As a district, we are committed to using this funding efficiently and effectively to support our students, staff members and schools,” said President Smith.
“The district will come back to the Board with strategies to implement our new strategic plan later this summer or fall,” said Mathers, “so there is more work to be done.”
For more information on the FY2023-24 budget, please visit: https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/18621
(Washoe County School District)