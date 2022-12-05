The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting during which Trustees will interview three candidates selected for consideration of appointment to the District E seat on the Board.
The finalists to be interviewed are: Meghan Beyer, Kellie Crosby-Sturtz and Alex Woodley.
The candidates were chosen during a public meeting on November 22 and will be interviewed during this meeting, which is also open to the public.
Trustees are scheduled to discuss their choices and may select one of the interviewed applicants to fill the vacancy.
The candidate chosen to represent District E will replace Dr. Angie Taylor, who was elected to Assembly District 27 on November 8 and resigned her seat on the Board of Trustees on November 21 in compliance with state law.
District E represents the northwest section of Reno, including Somerset and Verdi, and parts of Lemmon Valley and Panther Valley.
The special meeting will be held at the WCSD Administration Building (425 E. Ninth Street St., Reno) on Tuesday, December 6 at 10 a.m.
To access the meeting materials, please visit BoardDocs® Plus
To watch a livestream of the meeting, www.washoeschools.net/live.
Public comments may be submitted electronically before and during the meeting to publiccomments@washoeschools.net