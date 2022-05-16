The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is honoring District Public Works employees whose efforts protect and serve tens of thousands of students and staff members who gather in District schools and offices every day.
The District is celebrating the 62nd Annual National Public Works Week from May 15-21.
This year's theme is "Ready and Resilient," representing the fact that public works employees are always ready to serve their communities, and are resilient as they overcome challenges in carrying out their mission to keep students and staff members safe, warm, and dry as they teach, work, and learn.
“WCSD is understandably perceived as the employer of teachers, but we are also home to one of the largest and greatest public works programs in northern Nevada,” said Adam Searcy, P.E., chief facilities management officer for WCSD. “Our staff includes professionals who absolutely embody this year’s theme of 'Ready and Resilient.'”
At WCSD, public works employees include custodians, maintenance workers, engineers, groundskeepers, and contractors who work all year to maintain buildings and ensure they are safe, clean, and free of distractions that could adversely impact teaching and learning for the District's 62,000 students.
Including its Capital Projects Department, WCSD is the largest public works employer in northern Nevada, and its employees perform all maintenance on more than 120 schools and office buildings.
“Our public works employees support our educational mission in crucial ways, and I am grateful for their hard work,” said WCSD Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “It’s critically important to ensure that each of our classrooms is a comfortable and safe space where students and teachers are able to concentrate on their work. Our public works employees work every day, in every school and building, to make that happen. It is a huge responsibility, and we are proud to honor them this week and always.”
(Washoe County School District)