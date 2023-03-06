The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is saluting school social workers during National School Social Work Week from March 5 through March 11, honoring the tremendous contributions of the mental health professionals whose work provides vital supports to students and staff members across the district every day.
The event is sponsored by School Social Work Association of America (SSWAA), and this year’s theme is “We Rise.” The theme refers to the critical role school social workers and mental health professionals play in the lives of students, as social workers rise to support, understand and listen to all students while providing supports and resources necessary to help them succeed.
“Our school social workers help forge partnerships between school and home that provide wraparound supports for our students on their academic journeys,” said WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield. “Their efforts represent an important part of our mission to help our students grow, thrive and achieve their academic and personal goals, and we are grateful for their hard work.”
WCSD employs 17 school social workers who partner with school psychologists, nurses, counselors, clinical interns and behavior experts to provide students with assistance and support. School social workers are highly educated, trained, qualified and licensed by the State of Nevada, and have earned a master’s degree in social work before coming to WCSD. These mental health professionals evaluate each student’s individual strengths and needs, provide group support and help address issues that may have a negative impact on their overall success by providing resources to students and their families.
“Social workers play an indispensable role as part of our school safety teams,” said Dr. Paul LaMarca, chief strategies officer for WCSD. “Our students and staff members greatly benefit from their training and experience, and are safer as a result of their efforts to address their needs quickly and with the appropriate resources.”
“School social workers are critically needed in our schools because they have a lasting impact on the lives of our students,” said Katherine Loudon, counseling coordinator for WCSD. “They help with direct services including screening, assessment, case management and by providing links to crisis resources and community support. Social workers use a strengths-based approach and intervene across the many systems that interface in the life of a child. We continue to build our team of school social workers because we know our schools can do more for each child with their help and expertise.”
For more information about the mission of school social workers and this year’s national celebration of their work, visit www.sswaa.org/school-social-work-week
(Washoe County School District)