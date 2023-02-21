The Washoe County School District is joining thousands of school districts across the country in honoring the unique and invaluable contributions of school bus drivers on National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.
The celebration takes place on Wednesday, February 22.
WCSD employs 260 bus drivers who drive more than four million miles every year – which is equivalent to 163 trips around the earth or 17 trips to the moon.
School bus drivers play a vital role in the education of students: they are often the first school district employee a student sees each morning and the last employee they see at night.
Drivers are entrusted with the lives of students every day, working long hours in a variety of weather and road conditions while ensuring students are picked up, delivered to school and taken back to their neighborhoods safely.
Drivers also transport thousands of students to hundreds of athletic and extracurricular activities during the school year, and back and forth to summer school when school is out.
“Our school bus drivers play a pivotal role in the lives of our students every day of the school year,” said WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield. “We are thankful for their hard work on behalf of our students and families, and for their dedication to our educational mission.”
“Our school bus drivers remove a barrier to access to education for our students, a service unique amongst public schools in the region,” said WCSD Chief Operating Officer Adam Searcy. “These proud men and women come in all shapes and sizes, but it’s always clear that they have a common motivation in the smiles and support they provide while interacting with our youths.”
“I am so appreciative of the dedication and service I see each day from our drivers and staff,” said Scott Lee, director of transportation for WCSD. “They drive more than 21,000 miles each day to provide access to education for thousands of students. They are often the first and last points of contact with our students and do so much more for our students than just driving a bus. I’m fortunate to be part of such an incredible team.”
Beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the Salvation Army will be providing free coffee and donuts to drivers at the WCSD Central Yard located at 1980 Kleppe Lane, and food will also be served to drivers at the north and south yards during this day of celebration.
(Washoe County School District)