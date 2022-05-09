In recognition of the tireless work of the District’s school nurses, the Washoe County School District (WCSD) is honoring the medical professionals who take care of tens of thousands of students and staff members every day. This year, National School Nurse Day will be observed on Wednesday, May 11.
“Students learn best when they feel well and are healthy, and our nurses play a critical role in ensuring that they receive the care they need,” said WCSD Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “School nurses work hard to remove barriers to health care for our students. During the pandemic, their contribution to our educational mission was invaluable, and I am grateful for their hard work and dedication on behalf of our students and staff.”
School nurses work in school buildings across the District and perform a variety of daily health services for students including diabetes care, medication administration, and other procedures.
“It can be an unpredictable and demanding job, but our nurses are devoted to ensuring our students receive the support they need every day, whether it’s providing a medication or simply listening if they have questions or need to talk about their health concerns,” said Jennifer Crane, M.Ed., M.S.N., R.N., director of Student Health Services for WCSD. “We have an exceptional group of health professionals in our District family, and I am proud of the great work they do every day.”
Nurses also respond to accidents that may occur during the school day. WCSD School nurses are required to have a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and be licensed by the Nevada State Board of Nursing and the Nevada Department of Education.
National School Nurse Day was first celebrated in 1972 as a day set aside to honor and recognize the tremendous contributions of school nurses everywhere and foster greater understanding of the crucial role of school nurses in educational settings. National Nurses Week is held from May 6-12, with the celebration of school nurses scheduled for Wednesday, May 11.
(Washoe County School District)