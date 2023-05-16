The Washoe County School District is encouraging families begin thinking about enrolling in summer school.
The school district is offering classes to students currently in kindergarten through the seventh grade.
The session includes classes a few days a week for four consecutive weeks, from June 20 to July 13.
High schoolers are advised to talk to their school counselors for information on options available to them.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for students. Transportation may be provided, subject to current walk zones, depending on the number of students enrolled.
For information about summer school locations for elementary school students, click on this line.
For information about summer school locations for middle school students, click on this line.
For information about locations for free summer meals for children (provided by the Food Bank of Northern Nevada), click on this line.