The Washoe County community was treated to a pair of wonderful performances earlier this month as the WCSD Honor Choir and Honor Orchestra displayed their talents in front of large crowds at the Pioneer Center.
The Honor Choir and Honor Orchestra features around 500 of the best and brightest middle and high school students in the district. While members of the sixth-grade choir are nominated by teachers, the bulk of the participants are selected through an audition process.
Once assembled, the groups have the opportunity to study and rehearse together for a couple of days and guest conductors are brought in to guide the performances.
WCSD features four such district-wide honor performances each year. The Honor Jazz Band will perform in January with the WCSD Honor Band slated for a March 1, 2023 performance.
Amy Barthel, WCSD’s fine arts and music coordinator, noted the passion and dedication of the students.
“While this definitely supports our standards and curriculum, our honors program is entirely extra-curricular,” Barthel said. “These students are doing this on their own time and it accelerates their studies and advances their leadership. Our hope is that they take these experiences back to their schools and share it with their classmates.”
The Honor Choir performed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 and the Honor Orchestra played the following night. Both performances came in front of nearly sold-out crowds. For Barthel, the performances marked a return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year felt like we were back to normal,” Barthel said, noting that last year’s performances saw lower numbers, in part because of COVID protocols.
Barthel lauded the dedication of teachers throughout the district for their support of the program.
“We couldn’t do this without our teachers, who are giving their time in support of the program and these students,” she said.
(Washoe County School District)