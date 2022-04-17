Weather Alert

...More Wind, Rain, and Snow on the Way... MONDAY AND TUESDAY... *WIND: More active weather is on the way beginning Monday when southwest winds will gust to 35-50 mph with Sierra ridges approaching 100 mph at times. There will be a chance for wind prone areas to exceed 60 mph. Patchy blowing dust will also be possible downwind of sinks and dry lake beds Monday afternoon/evening. *SNOW: A light snowfall accumulation is possible above 6,000-6,500 feet Monday night through Tuesday. Amounts will generally be less than 2 inches at lake level in the Tahoe Basin while closer to the crest, 6 to 12 inches is possible. Western Nevada will mostly be shadowed for this event, although a dusting of snow is possible above 6,000 feet. Travel across Tahoe area passes will likely be slick and hazardous Tuesday morning. WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY... *A prolonged period of active weather is likely during the second half of the week. While it does not look as windy as the first system, it will be colder and wetter. Expect moderate to major travel disruptions across the Sierra.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusts for wind prone areas up to 65 mph are possible with ridge gusts around 100 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Surprise Valley California, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Northern Washoe County and Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust and strong crosswinds may make travel difficult on north-south oriented roads. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&