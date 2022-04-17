Members of the community are invited to attend and participate in a Virtual Budget Forum as the Washoe County School District (WCSD) prepares to set the budget and make important financial decisions to support students, staff members, and their educational mission moving forward.
This event offers the community an opportunity to learn more about funding, expenditures, and the ways in which WCSD hopes to provide essential supports and resources to its 62,000 students and 8,000 staff members.
The Board of Trustees and District Leadership will also answer questions and discuss the budget as well as upcoming decisions.
The online Virtual Budget Forum will be live streamed with the link here on Monday, April 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
(Washoe County School District assisted in this story.)