After gathering input from the community, the Washoe County School District says they will be using funds from the American Rescue Plan to provide significant additional resources to support students’ academic recovery, social-emotional needs and success over the next three years.
The School District says they will receive a total of $77 million in funding from ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) III as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Summer school is designed primarily for students who need extra support to achieve their academic goals.
Classes at elementary- and middle schools will provide 5.5 hours of direct instruction daily, including enrichment activities, and will be focused on grade-level standards to help students fill learning gaps.
Breakfast and lunch will be available at each site, and transportation will be provided as needed (subject to current walk zones).
High schools will determine their own schedules, which are posted on our summer school website at Summer School / Summer School 2023 (washoeschools.net)
The School District says ESSER funding helps them support a variety of programs that are tailored to the needs of each school community including tutoring, summer school, graduation advocates, attendance personnel, school psychologists, counselors, Equity & Diversity personnel, and social workers.