Thousands of Washoe County School District students practiced earthquake drills as part of the Great Nevada ShakeOut on Thursday.
The district-wide earthquake drill is part of an ongoing effort to teach students and staff members about how to protect themselves during an earthquake.
The Great Nevada ShakeOut also serves as an important part of WCSD’s commitment to preparation and safety in the event of any emergency.
During the Great Nevada ShakeOut, students and staff members practiced protecting themselves during an earthquake with a plan to “Drop, Take Cover, and Hold On.”
Families are encouraged to have an emergency plan in place at home in case of fire, earthquake, or weather-related emergencies. All families should assemble an emergency kit with at least three days’ worth of food, water, medications, and other supplies.
(Washoe County School District)