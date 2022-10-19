Students and staff members in the Washoe County School District (WCSD) will hold a district-wide earthquake drill on Thursday, October 20, at 10:20 a.m. during the Great Nevada ShakeOut.
This is part of an ongoing effort to teach students and staff members about how to protect themselves during an earthquake.
The Great Nevada ShakeOut also serves as an important part of WCSD’s commitment to preparation and safety in the event of any emergency.
During the Great Nevada ShakeOut, students and staff members will practice protecting themselves during an earthquake with a plan to “Drop, Take Cover, and Hold On.”
Families are encouraged to have an emergency plan in place at home in case of fire, earthquake, or weather-related emergencies. All families should assemble an emergency kit with at least three days’ worth of food, water, medications, and other supplies.
(Washoe County School District)