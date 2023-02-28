The Washoe County School District is looking for community input as it engages in a comprehensive strategic planning process, which will serve as a roadmap for the school system.
A series of community forums is scheduled this winter and spring to give all members of the community an opportunity to be involved in the process.
The primary aim of the strategic plan process is to align all stakeholders with a shared vision, common goals and unified direction for our district’s educational efforts.
“We are developing a plan with bold goals that are worthy of our children,” Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield said at January’s State of Education event held at Marce Harz Middle School in South Reno.
“It will be a plan that lays out what our guideposts will be for the next three to five years. It will establish what it is that is most important to us as a community for our children. It will be based in values and anchored in the promise to know every student by name, strength and need so they graduate prepared for the future they choose.”
Extensive community engagement is essential to the development of the strategic plan. The community forums offer a platform for families, students, staff and the community to help define our shared hopes for the children in our district.
Below you can find a list of locations for planned Strategic Plan Community Forums:
Date: March 7, 2023
Time: 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location: Truckee Meadows Community College 7000 Dandini Blvd. Reno, NV 89512
Date: March 8, 2023
Time: 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location: Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology (AACT) 380 Edison Way Reno, NV 89502
Date: April 3, 2023
Time: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Location: Depoali Middle School, 9300 Wilbur May Pkwy, Reno
Date: April 4, 2023
Time: 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location: Swope Middle School 901 Keele Drive Reno, NV 89509
Date: April 5, 2023
Time: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Location: Reed High School, 1350 Baring Blvd., Sparks
Spanish interpretation services, childcare and light refreshments will be offered at each.
For more information on the strategic plan, please visit WashoeSchools.net.
(Washoe County School District)