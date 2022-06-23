The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is accepting applications for committees that serve the District’s 62,000 students and their families. There is a variety of committees that meets throughout the year to help set policies and guide the District forward.
Committees are recruiting new members and these positions will remain open until they are filled. For information on any of the District’s committees, to include how to apply, click here.
For information about open positions, click here.
Here are the committees that are currently seeking members:
- Group Insurance – The Group Health Insurance Committee oversees the activities of the District’s self-insured medical and dental programs and makes recommendations to the Board of Trustees. This committee is seeking one WCSD retiree who is enrolled in the District health insurance plan.
- Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Committee - The OPEB Committee administers the District’s Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Trust in a fiduciary capacity for the beneficiaries of the Trust. This committee is seeking one community member with a background in finance or economics and the term expires on December 31, 2025.
- School Naming – The School Naming Committee proposes names of new schools and makes recommendations to the Board of Trustees. The committee is seeking one student representative to serve a one-year term which will expire on June 30, 2023.
- Student Attendance Advisory Committee - The Student Attendance Advisory Committee was created in accordance with state law and Board policy for the purpose of reviewing school attendance. The committee is seeking one At-Large representative whose term will expire on June 30, 2024.
To apply for any of these committee positions, click here and look for the Committee Application link.
(Washoe County School District)