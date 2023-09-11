The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is inviting the community to attend two upcoming regional conversations this week regarding potential upgrades and changes to public schools in the Reno areas currently served by McQueen and Reno high schools.
These changes include possible new elementary schools and possible future consolidation of existing elementary schools, as well as major upgrades to high schools and Clayton Middle School.
While no final decisions will be made at these meetings, opinions from the meetings and the accompanying online survey are the final opportunities for members of the community to provide feedback before the Facility Modernization Plan (FMP) is completed and recommendations are presented to the WCSD Board of Trustees later this fall.
The survey will be open until October 10, and can be filled out here: https://washoeschoolsfmp.net/Surveys/Take
The McQueen High School area meeting will be Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Clayton Middle School.
The Reno High School area meeting will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Swope Middle School.
(The Washoe County School District assisted with this report.