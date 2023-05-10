The Washoe County School District is seeking public input on middle school science, high school biology and middle school English language arts instructional materials.
The district is considering the use of these materials in its schools and offers an opportunity for the public to review them and provide input and comments before the Board of Trustees considers their use at a future public meeting.
Members of the community who would like to read and comment on the materials may access them here.
The deadline for giving public input is Sunday, May 21, 2023.
