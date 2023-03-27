The Washoe County School District wants your input on developing a long-term plan for school facilities in Incline Village.
Options under consideration include consolidation of students and classes into two buildings and repurposing of a third.
WCSD and consultant CannonDesign are hosting a community meeting to discuss the options on Wednesday, April 5th at 5 p.m. at Incline High School, 499 Village Blvd.
Final decisions may be made in Fall 2023 for changes that would take effect at the start of the 2024-25 school year.
(WCSD contributed to this report.)