The Washoe County School District wants your input on developing a long-term plan for school facilities in Incline Village.

Options under consideration include consolidation of students and classes into two buildings and repurposing of a third.

WCSD and consultant CannonDesign are hosting a community meeting to discuss the options on Wednesday, April 5th at 5 p.m. at Incline High School, 499 Village Blvd.

Final decisions may be made in Fall 2023 for changes that would take effect at the start of the 2024-25 school year.

(WCSD contributed to this report.)

