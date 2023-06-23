For the 15th consecutive year, Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda will award a new car to a graduating senior from Washoe County schools who achieved perfect attendance during their senior year.
A total of 62 students from Washoe County School District (WCSD) schools, parochial schools and charter schools in Washoe County were informed of their eligibility earlier this week.
"We are proud to sponsor this event for the 15th year, and excited to meet these students and their families," said Sandy Raffealli, owner of Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda. "The winning student will receive a brand-new Honda Civic. My staff and I look forward to this event every year."
The event will take place on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with the drawing taking place promptly at 11:30 at Bill Pearce Courtesy Honda, located at 780 Kietzke Lane in Reno. Students must be present to win.
Check out this story over the weekend for updates.